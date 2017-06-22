Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue fights mental health stigma

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has signed up to a campaign against mental health stigma.

The Service has signed up to the ‘Mind’ charity’s Blue Light pledge, which demonstrates its commitment to challenge mental health stigma and promote the positive wellbeing of the county’s firefighters and staff.

Nick Borrill, chief fire officer at LF&R, said: “We know our staff work in hugely difficult circumstances and are regularly exposed to traumatic situations.

“For me, it’s only right they receive the right support and help if needed.

“Signing the pledge reinforces our ongoing commitment to develop, support and extend our health and wellbeing activity for everyone here at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Ben Selby, brigade secretary of the Fire Brigade’s Union (FBU), said: “We are fully committed to challenging the stigma of mental health.

“Service staff work under immense pressure and in extreme situations, so it’s important they have the right mental health support.

“The FBU will, where possible, look to offer training to members of the Service to help improve the health and wellbeing offering in Lincolnshire.”

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr, or find out more about ‘Mind’ at www.mind.org.uk