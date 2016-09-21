Lincolnshire firefighters to host charity car washes this weekend

This Saturday (September 24) it will be the turn of fire fighters in Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Metheringham to host pop-up car washes in aid of the national Fire Fighters Charity.

Over the past two weekends firefighters in Spalding, Lincoln, Bourne, Gainsborough and North Somercotes have hosted the events at various locations across the county in return for a donation to the cause which is very lose to their hearts.

Firefighters will get their hands dirty while ensuring cars sparkle as they clean as many vehicles as they can at the fire stations in Louth (10am-2pm), Metheringham (10am-2pm) and Skegness (10am-3pm) and at Chattertons in Horncastle (10am-2pm) and Market Rasen Tesco (10am-3pm).

All money raised will go straight to the charity which supports serving and retired firefighters in need. Last year over £14,700 was raised for the cause from this event.