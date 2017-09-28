Lincolnshire hospital staff cycle over 100 miles for charity

A team of dedicated staff from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust have cycled over 100 miles to raise funds to help improve patient care.

Twelve members of staff from across hospitals in Lincolnshire cycled 103.7 miles between Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham & District Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, and Louth County Hospital to raise funds for the ULHT charitable fund.

Lincolnshire hospital staff on their charity bike ride.

Sarah Dunnett, non-executive director, set the riders off at Grantham, and 40 miles later the riders stopped off at Pilgrim hospital for some welcome bacon sandwiches. They then set off 36 miles north over the Lincolnshire Wolds, to Louth, where staff welcomed them with coffee and cakes.

The riders then set off again for the last leg, 28 miles back over the Wolds again, with the weary riders finishing up at Lincoln and raising over £2,000.

Marie Beck, matron for cancer services, said: “This was a fantastic event where friendships were formed during our cycle through the beautiful county of Lincolnshire. The staff of ULHT really enjoyed the day and are delighted to have raised so much money for our hospital charity.

“We could not have completed this epic ride without the input of our lovely volunteers and helpers were on hand to feed us and support us.”

David Cleave, head of nursing for medicine added: “It was just the most incredible day. Actually travelling between our hospitals under your own steam really brings home the sheer size of our county and organisation, but I think the main thing is that by coming together and achieving this epic journey we really showed what it means to be a united trust.”