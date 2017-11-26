Lincolnshire National Trust properties are preparing for Christmas

Christmas decorations are going up in homes across Lincolnshire, and whilst this may take a couple of hours for most, at the National Trust it takes considerably longer.

At Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens volunteers started to make their snowflake decorations in July.

Staff decorating a Christmas tree. Picture: Chris Lacey. EMN-171121-133816001

It then takes a full two weeks to decorate the trees, fill the basement with snowflakes and set the table for Christmas.

Genevieve Pearson, visitor experience consultant at the National Trust said: ‘It takes a lot of hard work and planning to get ready for Christmas.

“Most places start planning 10 months in advance, and it involves all teams pitching in.

“We start by creating an over-arching theme, which links to the unique history of the property.

“It’s really important for us to evoke the spirit of Christmases past, so visitors get a real sense of stepping back in time.

“Attention to detail makes all the difference, whether it’s creating a Tudor kissing bough from the greenery in the garden or making paper chains for a 1940’s Christmas tree, it’s the small things which really count and create that traditional, authentic feel.

“As a charity we wouldn’t be able to make all this happen without our volunteers.

“It’s only with their help; and the support of our members and visitors, that we’re able to keep Christmas traditions alive for everyone to enjoy”.

As well as Gunby, Belton House, near Grantham, is also preparing for the festive season.

70,000 Christmas lights are used to decorate the Christmas trees and light up the drive to the house.

This takes a team of 20 staff and volunteers seven days to complete.

For details of Christmas at National Trust places across Lincolnshire, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands