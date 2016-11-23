Lincolnshire receives a ‘flying’ visit from international guests

A special delegation of visitors from Germany took in the old and new of Lincolnshire’s aviation heritage in a visit to the county on Friday.

Members of the German Armed Forces Museum experienced a small slice of what Lincolnshire’s aviation history has to offer as part of a nine day visit to the UK.

Throughout the day they visited sites including East Kirkby, viewing the famous ‘Just Jane’ Lancaster, followed by a tour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and visitor centre in Coningsby.

During the trip, the representatives met with Councillor Nick Worth and Councillor Stuart Tweedale from Lincolnshire County Council, and MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins.

They also took time to visit the newest addition to Lincolnshire’s aviation heritage, the International Bomber Command Centre.

Coun Worth said: “As a county, we’re immensely proud of our rich aviation history and we are delighted to share this with members of the German Armed Forces Museum on their visit.

“We hope that they thoroughly enjoyed their trip and that it will open the door to stronger links with other major military heritage organisations throughout the world.”