Lincolnshire’s NHS Trusts shortlisted in regional recognition awards

A number of local healthcare leaders and innovative NHS services have made it through to the East Midlands heat of this year’s NHS Recognition Awards.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) both feature prominently and their representatives will qualify for the national final if they win their respective categories.

For LPFT, Zoë Rowe, Associate Director of Nursing and Quality and Sandy Chambers, Health and Safety Advisor, are both shortlisted in the ‘Inclusive Leader of the Year’ category, with the Trust’s Eating Disorders Service recognised in the Excellence in Patient Experience category. It is the second year in a row that Zoë has been shortlisted for this category.

Meanwhile at LCHS, Angela Shimada, Advanced Practitioner Speech and Language Therapist based on the Stroke Unit at Lincoln County Hospital, is shortlisted in the Leading for Service Improvement and Innovation section, Head of Organisational Development, Dusty Millar for the Leading and Developing People award and Lara Murfet, Organisational Development Programme Lead, is shortlisted in the Emerging Leader of the Year category.

Finally, LCHS’s Clinical Assessment Service Leadership Team has been shortlisted in the Award for Leading Systems Transformation section.

Dr Graham Evans, Lead for LPFT’s Eating Disorder Service said he was delighted that his team had been recognised for their dedication to patient care.

“The whole of the Eating Disorders team are committed professionals who see part of their role as engaging service users in as supportive a manner as possible.

“They constantly encourage people to reflect on their difficulties and try new ways of challenging their problems.

“I’m always impressed with the way that our service users consistently provide good feedback in terms of the service they have received.”

LCHS Chief Executive Andrew Morgan said: “For our staff to be recognised in four different categories in the East Midlands’ NHS Recognition Awards is a fantastic accolade and one that we are immensely proud of.

“Great services are led by great leaders and we strive to support and develop all those within LCHS to reach their potential.

“We wish Angela, Dusty, Lara and the Lincolnshire Clinical Assessment Service team the very best of luck.”

LPFT Chief Executive Dr John Brewin said: “We are proud of the achievements of all our staff and are especially pleased when they also receive external recognition.”

Now in its fourth year, the NHS Recognition Awards celebrate leaders at all levels and across all professions, especially those who have ultimately improved people’s health and the public’s experience of the NHS.

The ceremony will take place on December 1 at St Martin’s House and Conference Centre in Leicester.