Lincolnshire’s young carers are offered extra support

Lincolnshire County Council is calling for more young carers to come forward and give feedback on their situation and the support they need.

To mark ‘Young Carers Awareness Day’ last Thursday (January 26), Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, said: “I’d like to encourage all young carers and the people around them to tell us what would help in identifying and supporting them and their families.

“If you would like to give us your thoughts or would like to know more about the support available to young carers and their families please contact youngcarers@lincolnshire.gov.uk. There’s no need to struggle on your own – we can support you.

“With National Young Carers Awareness Day being celebrated across the country, people will be thinking about and celebrating the achievements of young carers, as well as recognising the challenges they face.

“In Lincolnshire, we want to ensure every young carer is recognised, valued, and supported to have good health and wellbeing, and achieve their full potential. So it’s important we work in partnership with children, young people and families to help provide services and support that they need.”

“With our staff and partners, we’re continually inspired by stories of young carers who achieve so much not only their support to family members they care for but also in their achievements at school and contributions to their communities.”

Andrew Morris, Safeguarding and Children Board Manager, added: “One of the key ways we will consolidate our support in the next few weeks is to relaunch our Young Carers Card as a way for our young people to be recognised in the important role they play.

“We want to support all young carers in their caring roles, and to achieve their aspirations for themselves.

“We know that the support needed should be the right support at the right time for the whole family. And this looks different for each young person and family we work with.”

• For more information, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website. Alternatively, visit the Carers Trust website at https://carers.org.