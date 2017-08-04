Lincolnshire Wolds Railway has the bear essentials

Have your say

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway at Ludborough is holding a ‘Teddy Bear’s Day’ on Sunday, August 13.

Children who come with a fare-paying adult can travel on the steam train absolutely free if they bring a teddy bear, or other cuddly toy with them on the day.

Steam trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm.

The shop, museum and buffet will all be open and visitors can go to the engine shed where the railway maintains and restores its steam locomotives.

For more info, visit: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.