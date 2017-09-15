Linkage Community Trust team gains podium place at Louth Triathlon event

The Linkage Community Trust had every reason to celebrate last week, after securing a podium place when they entered a team into the Louth Triathlon event for the first time.

The annual event organised by SBR Events, took place from the Meridian Leisure Centre was held on September 3.

Ross McGregor (centre) from Louth was the fastest man to cross the line.

The adult skills division of Linkage, the Lincolnshire based charity that supports people with learning disabilities, entered it’s first ever team into the event – and were ecstatic to claim third place in the Teams category.

The Linkage team consisted of: Suzanne Cawley (33), Edward Oliver (32), and Anders Holmes (19).

Anthony Spiers, adult skills coordinator at Linkage said: “We’re extraordinarily proud of our athletes and what a great event to take part in for the first sporting club outing.”

He said that right from the start, Suzanne, Anders and Ed showed such dedication to training and gave this event their all.

Mr Spiers added: “Their third place in the teams category is testament to their drive and enthusiasm - a big well done goes out to them all.”

He also said that a special thank you must go out to organisers, SBR Events who worked closely with them to support the additional needs of their athletes and ensured that the day ran smoothly.

The main event sees participants take on a 400m swim, 22km cycle ride and end with a 5K run to the finish line.

Over 170 people took part on the day - with the event continuing to grow year on year.

Trophies were awarded to the fastest man and woman.

In the men’s event, GB triathlete Ross McGregor secured another first place victory in his hometown and the fastest woman was Katie Ball.

Both of these athletes who are part of Louth Tri Club are set to represent GB in The International Triathlon Union (ITU)World Triathlon Grand Final 2017, that is being held in Rotterdam later on this week.

Ross said that to win in his hometown was fantastic and has helped to get him set for his competition in Rotterdam.

“I couldn’t have got to where I am within triathlon this year without the help of Woodhead Construction, Louth Cycles and Northcore,” Ross said.

“I would also like to thank Louth Triathlon Club for their continued support - If anyone of your readers are thinking about completing a triathlon, the best support and training would be from our local club.

“We have a wide age range of athletes with varying abilities and goals.”

For more info about the tri club, visit the Louth Triathlon Club facebook page.