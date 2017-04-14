Little Carlton man blows people away with balloon art skills

A man from Little Carlton has proved he’s up and above simple balloon blowing by creating a wearable gown - simply full of hot air.

Daniel Jefferson,32, has turned from using a simple Christmas balloon present for the kids into a unique artistry, that has already seen him travel to Belgium and America in order to perfect it.

But even Daniel admits that he had no intention of blowing up balloons for pleasure - and now he has even set up his own business.

“I’ve been a balloon artist for just over two years and certainly had no intention of starting up a business,” he said.

“I had one of those balloon sets for a Christmas present as a kid and decided to get my kids one as well - I knew I could make a dog, but I was requested to make a flower.”

But due to the quality of the balloons, Dan was unsuccessful. Being the determined man he is, he didn’t want to give up.

After buying stronger balloons, he made the flower. But with 98 balloons left out of a pack of 100 -Dan thought he best use up the rest and it all spiralled from there.

“You don’t realise how big the balloon art world is until you step into it,” Dan added.

“It’s hugely used in America for advertising campaigns and I’ve already travelled to Belgium and the US to conventions to learn more.”

Now, with it being a keen hobby for him, Daniel wanted to do something big and decided to make a dress!

His first took him 12-hours to finish and was brieflyseen taking pride of place in Louth Bridal Boutique. Also Daniel recently designed a second, a elegant gown for his wife Mary to model - which took nine hours.

“I did the dress, just for fun. But it is actually wearable and due to the detail and the way it’s made, it’s actually not as easy as you think to pop it either,” Dan said.

With wife Mary setting up a cake decorating business, Daniel on occasion does balloon designs for events and parties.

