Little Cartlon man makes a blow up dress to impress with Easter theme

Talented balloon artist Daniel Jefferson, 32, from Little Carlton, has been at it again with his latest creation - a dress made out of nothing but balloons and air.

This time Daniel decided to go with an Easter theme, with the traditional yellow and white colouring.

Pictured modelling the dress is family member Alice Palmer - proving, these dresses are very much wearable as she is captured sitting down comfortably, with the dress still in on piece.

Daniel said: “I wanted to have a go at creating a different style of dress.

“This is a cocktail one, and with the time of year, thought it may as well have an Easter theme.

“I’m hoping to make more dresses, this time for my two daughters Jennifer and Lily, who are eight and five.”