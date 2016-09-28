Local businesses in the running for Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards 2016

This year’s shortlisted businesses have been announced for the Select Lincolnshire, Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2016, taking place on the evening of Tuesday 11 October.
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony held at the popular Lincoln Minster School. An inviting drinks reception will kick start the evening, followed by a tasty three course meal which has all been locally sourced and kindly provided by our members, and of course, the award ceremony itself.
“The standard of entries this year has been exceptionally high, and all from such well deserving food, drink and hospitality businesses across the county”, said Gillian Richardson, Business Development Manager for Select Lincolnshire.
“Each year we look forward to organising this event, and celebrating the work of local businesses who go from strength to strength in producing high quality food and drink. Judging is always a challenge because every business has something strong and unique to offer, and there are so many great businesses in Lincolnshire.
“One of the most competitive categories this year is The People’s Choice Award which has been voted for by the public, and this year’s bash is sure to be an interesting and entertaining one, and wouldn’t be possible without the support of Lincolnshire Co-operative who are sponsoring this year”.
“There was an opportunity for those who voted this year to win one of five Lincolnshire cookbooks, each worth £14.95 and we look forward to announcing those winners in due course. As such, we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who voted this year”.
“We want to wish everyone who entered for this year’s awards the very best of luck, and we look forward to catching up on the night. For everyone who couldn’t make it, you will be able to keep up to date on the evening through our live tweets using the hashtag #LFDA16”.
Award categories and shortlisted businesses:
People’s Choice Award
Angles Desserts, Lincoln
Manor Farm, Swineshead
Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln
Business in Tourism Award
Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth.
Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Lincoln
Educational Establishment of the Year
Lincoln Minster School, Lincoln.
The Manor House Stables, Martin
Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln.
Pub of the Year
The Railway Tavern, Aby
Tower Hotel, Lincoln
Village Limits, Woodhall Spa.
Grower of the Year
Meridian Meats, Louth
Ownsworths Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck
Producer of the Year
Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck
R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa.
Scamans Eggs, Louth
Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham
Retailer of the Year
Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck
R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa
Scamans Eggs, Louth
Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham
Wholesaler of the Year
Stoke Tea & Coffee, Lincoln
The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Lincoln
Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham
Caterer/Venue of the Year
Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
Elms Farm Cottages, Swineshead near Boston
Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln.
White Hart Hotel, Lincoln
Hotel of the Year
White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.
Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
B & B
Caxton House, Skegness
Kirkstead Old Mill, Kirkstead Woodhall Spa
The Grange, East Barkwith
Self-Caterer of the Year
Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth
Manor House Stables, Martin
Elms Farm Cottage, Swineshead near Boston
Restaurant of the Year
The Comfy Duck (Oaklands Hall Hotel), Laceby
The White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.
Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln.
Tea room of the Year
Hall Farm Park, Market Rasen
Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham
Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, Caistor