Local businesses in the running for Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards 2016

This year’s shortlisted businesses have been announced for the Select Lincolnshire, Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2016, taking place on the evening of Tuesday 11 October.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony held at the popular Lincoln Minster School. An inviting drinks reception will kick start the evening, followed by a tasty three course meal which has all been locally sourced and kindly provided by our members, and of course, the award ceremony itself.

“The standard of entries this year has been exceptionally high, and all from such well deserving food, drink and hospitality businesses across the county”, said Gillian Richardson, Business Development Manager for Select Lincolnshire.

“Each year we look forward to organising this event, and celebrating the work of local businesses who go from strength to strength in producing high quality food and drink. Judging is always a challenge because every business has something strong and unique to offer, and there are so many great businesses in Lincolnshire.

“One of the most competitive categories this year is The People’s Choice Award which has been voted for by the public, and this year’s bash is sure to be an interesting and entertaining one, and wouldn’t be possible without the support of Lincolnshire Co-operative who are sponsoring this year”.

“There was an opportunity for those who voted this year to win one of five Lincolnshire cookbooks, each worth £14.95 and we look forward to announcing those winners in due course. As such, we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who voted this year”.

“We want to wish everyone who entered for this year’s awards the very best of luck, and we look forward to catching up on the night. For everyone who couldn’t make it, you will be able to keep up to date on the evening through our live tweets using the hashtag #LFDA16”.

To book tickets please call 01522 846922 or email Alison.Mackfall@Lincs-Chamber.co.uk

Award categories and shortlisted businesses:

People’s Choice Award

Angles Desserts, Lincoln

Manor Farm, Swineshead

Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln

Business in Tourism Award

Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth.

Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Lincoln

Educational Establishment of the Year

Lincoln Minster School, Lincoln.

The Manor House Stables, Martin

Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln.

Pub of the Year

The Railway Tavern, Aby

Tower Hotel, Lincoln

Village Limits, Woodhall Spa.

Grower of the Year

Meridian Meats, Louth

Ownsworths Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck

Producer of the Year

Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck

R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa.

Scamans Eggs, Louth

Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham

Retailer of the Year

Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck

R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa

Scamans Eggs, Louth

Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham

Wholesaler of the Year

Stoke Tea & Coffee, Lincoln

The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Lincoln

Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham

Caterer/Venue of the Year

Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Elms Farm Cottages, Swineshead near Boston

Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln.

White Hart Hotel, Lincoln

Hotel of the Year

White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.

Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

B & B

Caxton House, Skegness

Kirkstead Old Mill, Kirkstead Woodhall Spa

The Grange, East Barkwith

Self-Caterer of the Year

Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth

Manor House Stables, Martin

Elms Farm Cottage, Swineshead near Boston

Restaurant of the Year

The Comfy Duck (Oaklands Hall Hotel), Laceby

The White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.

Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln.

Tea room of the Year

Hall Farm Park, Market Rasen

Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, Caistor