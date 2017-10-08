Local businesses up for ‘Select Lincolnshire 2017’ awards

Food, drink, and hospitality businesses in the Louth area have been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Select Lincolnshire’ awards, which will be revealed next week.

Scamans Eggs and Lakings of Louth are two of the three businesses nominated for the ‘People’s Choice’ award, while Scamans Eggs and the Brackenborough Hall Coach House are both in the running for Business of The Year.

Brackenborough Hall Coach House has also been shortlisted for Self-Catering Establishment of the Year, while Bottomley Distillers (Pin Gin), based in Louth, has been shortlisted for Producer Of The Year.

Flora Bennett, from Brackenborough Hall, said: “We are proud to be amongst the businesses in Louth who are being recognised for the fantastic local food Louth offers. The awards will help showcase what a great place we live in, and encourage locals and visitors to make the most of it too.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Lincoln on October 10.

• Visit www.selectlincolnshire.com/AwardsTickets if you wish to attend.