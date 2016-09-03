A night of comedy and drama set for Louth Riverhead Theatre

An evening of comedy, romance, drama and thrills is set to fill Louth Riverhead Theatre on Saturday, during the annual Scratch Night event.

The Scratch Night, which has asserted itself as arguably the most innovative, immersive and entertaining event on the theatre’s social calendar, is returning for its fourth year.

The latest batch of local budding writers will see a sample of their script brought to life by local actors. Every audience member gets to vote for their favourite play anonymously via a fun and interactive points system.

The play with the most votes will be performed as a full-scale production on behalf of Louth Playgoers and local professional theatre company Hambledon Productions in 2017.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £5 each. Please call 01507 600350 or visit: www.louthplaygoers.com.