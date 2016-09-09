A quacking afternoon of fun at Hubbard’s Hills

Over 250 yellow plastic ducks were hurled into the water at Hubbard’s Hills on Sunday as the Louth Lions’ annual duck race was held, with six races taking place including two children’s races.

The winners of the children’s races were Pippa and Thomas Carr, followed by Noah Pickwell and Finlay Cone (2nd), and Eva Griffiths and Abigail Jackson (3rd).

One of the adults races was won by Murphy the dog!

Louth Lions would like to thank the public for supporting the event, the St John’s Ambulance’s first aider for attending, and the Hubbard’s Hills Trust for allowing the event to be held there.

The grand total has not yet been calculated, but all proceeds raised will be spent within the Louth area.