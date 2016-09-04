Afternoon tea in Alford

Join St Barnabas Hospice for its annual afternoon tea event at the very beautiful Alford Manor House, from 4pm on Tuesday, September 27.

Browse the delights that stall holders will have on offer, showcasing their crafts and gifts.

Then you can sit back and enjoy a scrumptious afternoon tea with all the trimmings in a lovely setting with friends and family.

Concluding the afternoon this year will be a wonderful lady who will enlighten visitors of the history, secrets and running of the manor house; before exploring a tour of the house.

Tickets are just £12 per person and don’t delay as tickets are limited. They can be purchased via: www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/louthtea.

For more information and a booking form please, contact Amy Reeve, Community Fundraiser on 07442504651 or e-mail: amy.reeve@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.