Alford and Mablethorpe see increase in thefts

Alford and Mablethorpe’s Community Beat Sergeant, Gary Joynes, has provided a summer update on crime levels in the area - and is warning people to keep their outbuildings secure.

Sgt Joynes told the Leader: “As you can imagine August has been a busy period for the Mablethorpe and Alford policing teams.

“We dealt with 609 incidents which is higher than normal because of the seasonal influx of people.

“Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in thefts from sheds and garages.

“All too often we speak to victims of these crimes to find that their outbuildings were left insecure and it has not been difficult for thieves to enter.

“Take a moment to think how much it would cost to replace all your tools , garden equipment , bicycles and any other valuable items you keep in your shed or garage and then take a moment to think how you would get into your shed or garage if you were a thief.

“We have also spent some time rounding up a variety of escaped animals that were causing a hazard to road users including horses, donkeys and sheep!

“Despite the increase in incidents the community beat team were able to implement a street smart project whereby they engage with youngsters who are on the edges of criminality and get those youngster to voluntarily take part in community-based tasks such as litter clearing and graffiti removal.

“When the tasks have been completed the youths are taken on a team building exercise with the local officers.

“The funds to pay for this come from the Police property fund which is money from the sale of unclaimed property, so no money from the public purse is used. This project was also supported by Hunts coaches of Alford, who generously supplied a bus and the services of a driver.”

Meanwhile, residents across the county are being reminded and encouraged to sign up to the ‘Lincolnshire Alert: Community Messaging System’ online, which opens up two-way communication between Lincolnshire Police, Neighbourhood Watch groups, and local residents.

The free service is available 24 hours a day, and can be found online at https://www.lincolnshirealert.co.uk