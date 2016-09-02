Amazing Louth trio set to be first disabled triathlon relay team

The annual Louth Triathlon will take place this Sunday (September 4) and the competitors will include the event’s first disabled all male relay team.

Mags Hutchings, who is a coach at Louth Tri Club, has been helping prepare the three team members who all come from the local area.

Mags also works at The Meridian Leisure Centre and began working with wheelchair-bound swimmer Malcolm Trevor who told her his ambition was to take part in a triathlon.

That first conversation sparked Mags into creating ‘Team Bespoke’.

Mags said: “I knew Malcolm was really keen to take part in a triathlon and I knew if I could find someone else to do the cycling and running parts, we could make up Louth’s first disabled relay team.

Mags then linked up with Steve Pim who is blind and had never run a competitive race. He said he was ready for the challenge.

The final member of the trio is Michael Heward who had a leg amputated but was keen to be a cyclist for the team.

Mags added: “Malcolm, Steve and Mike have all altered their normal lives to become athletes. Their ambition is incredible. They just don’t give up, don’t cave in and are all so focused.

“I feel very privileged to be able to coach such a brilliant group. I am still a new coach and I have gained some valuable knowledge throughout this journey with the guys.

“Training has been going really well and we are all looking forward to the event.”