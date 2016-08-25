Another successful year at QEGS Alford

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, once again gained impressive GCSE results today (Thursday), with almost all students gaining 11 GCSEs at A*-C, and 98 per cent gaining 5+ A*-C including English and Maths.

Over 85 per cent of students gained the English Baccalaureate and a quarter gained at least 10 A*/A grades.

Charlie Young, Emma Gatenby and Claire Nash.

All those that took AS Accounting or Government & Politics a year early passed, with 100 per cent gaining 'A' grades in Government & Politics. Several pupils also successfully took AS Extended Project three years early, when they were in Year Nine.

Headteacher, Angie Francis, said: “We look forward to working with these students in our very successful sixth form.

"Last week’s A Level results (80% A*-B), which placed us top in the county, together with this week’s very pleasing GCSEs, sustain our tradition of excellence. Our staff and students have worked hard to achieve these results and can feel very proud.”

Three Y11 students (pictured) whose results particularly stand out are Emma Gatenby who gained 11 A*s (with maximum marks in French and German) and 2 As; Claire Nash, who gained 10 A*s (with maximum marks in English Literature) and 1 A; and Charlie Young, who gained 12 A*s (with maximum marks in DT and French) and 1 A.