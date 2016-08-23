Avoid becoming victim of holiday scams

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is reminding holidaymakers to remain vigilant when booking a last minute deal this summer.

Angela Kane, senior trading standards officer, commented: “Whether paying upfront for a family holiday or simply booking a flight, it is heartbreaking if you discover that your airline ticket or holiday does not exist and was sold to you by a bogus travel company.”

Lincolnshire Trading Standards has put together advice when booking online:

l If you’re unfamiliar with the travel company you want to book a holiday with, do research online to ensure that they are reputable. Check whether the company is a member of a recognised trade body such as ABTA.

l Don’t respond to unsolicited emails, texts or calls offering holidays at very low prices. Remember, don’t click on any links within these emails and texts, or open any attachments.

l Whenever possible, pay for your holiday by credit card as it offers increased protection over other payment methods. Always look for the ‘https’ and locked padlock icon in the address bar.

If you’ve been a victim of bogus holiday fraud, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.