Biggest Fashion Show to date set for Louth

Forget the catwalk in Paris and London - a Louth area lad is set to bring forward the biggest fashion show that the town has ever seen.

Ashley Janney, 25, from Fotherby near Louth is presenting his own Spring/Summer 2017 collection, ‘Preach’, at St James’s Church on Saturday, September 17.

Designer Ashley Janney.

After graduating with a BA Hon’s Degree in Fashion Design in Rochester and spending six months working in the industry, Ashley felt the time was right to go back to his roots and go out on his own.

“I felt like now was a good point in my life to begin work on my own collection and pursue my dream of becoming a designer in my own right,” Ashley told the Leader.

“This is going to be an event like no other in Louth. All of the designs from my collection are my own designs and I’ve spent weeks of 15-hours days making the garments so they are ready for the runway.

“I have also had a lot of help and support from The Prince’s Trust , which has been great.”

With an entourage of paparazzi and a glamorous red carpet to walk down on arrival, Ashley is leaving no stone unturned and is aiming to make the show as glamourous as possible.

He added: “This show is all about sophistication and elegance, which is reflected in my collection. The clothes are all about outfits that look good on all body types and can easily be worn from day to night. It’s an upmarket brand, but doesn’t have the big London price tag.”

1 Tickets to this exclusive show are £7 each (including a glass of champagne on arrival) and can be purchased online. Please visit Ashley’s business page: https://www.facebook.com/AshleyJanneyRTW/