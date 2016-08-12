Bingo player in Skegness scoops £15,000 prize

A Skegness bingo player is looking forward to treating her family after scooping a £15,000 prize.

Caroline Wyllie, of Mablethorpe, said she was so overwhelmed when her numbers came up she couldn’t concentrate.

She said: “I even missed a couple of games!”

As well as treating her family she plans to put money towards buying a caravan and said: “I’ll save some for a rainy day too.”

This is the second big win in a fortnight at Roman Bank Bingo, where Caroline has been a member for five years.

The combined prize pay-out amount stands at over £32,000, which two lucky customers won playing the National Live on two separate weekends.

Roman Bank Bingo opened at the former dance hall and cinema 1962. Jason Beauchamp-Hughes, general manager of the club, said “I’m delighted for our recent winners. The atmosphere was electric when the announcement came through and it was great to see our customers congratulating our lucky winners.”

Planning is underway for a special event to celebrate the club’s birthday. Owned by Majestic Bingo Limited, the UK’s third largest operator of retail bingo, over £480,000 has been won this year on the National Game and National Live.