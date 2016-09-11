Braving the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

Two generations of Brave Shavers faced the clippers at Binbrook’s Plough Inn on Saturday to remember someone dear to them.

Harry Wilson (12) and Christine Wright took part in the well-known hair-raising event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I did it for my Nana,” said Harry. “I was a bit worried having my hair shaved off, but it is in a good cause.”

Harry’s Nana, Sandra Wilson, died last December.

No stranger to charity events, having previously run the Race for Life event, Harry set himself a target of £300 for the shave. But such has been the support he has received, he has smashed the target and his total currently stands at £418 – and it is still rising.

Joining Harry with a new look was Sandra’s sister-in-law Christine, who set herself a target of £250, but has so far raised £400.

“Thank you to everyone for the support, it’s been amazing,” she said.

The fundraising didn’t stop there, either.

Sandra’s brother, Shawn Wright, agreed to strip off and have his chest waxed.

Further donations can be made by calling into the Plough.