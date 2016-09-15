BREAKING: 103 new homes approved for Holton le Clay

A big new housing development is in prospect for Holton le Clay, after the plans received planning approval today (Thursday).

Despite villagers’ concerns about flood risk, increased traffic, and potential loss of wildlife, East Lindsey councillors approved an application for 103 homes to be built on a farm field adjacent to the A16 traffic lights at the Planning Committee meeting today.

Chief Planning Officer, Chris Panton, said there were no technical grounds for refusing the proposal which had been recommended for approval by case officer Michelle Walker.

The successful applicants are Snape Properties Ltd, Poppy Nicholson and Zari Vincent.

It is not known when work will start on the project.