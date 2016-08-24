BREAKING: Man hit by ‘unhitched’ trailer in North Somercotes

An air ambulance is in attendance in Keeling Street, North Somercotes, this afternoon (Wednesday) after a man was hit by a trailer which became unhitched.

The incident occurred near Cost Cutters in Keeling Street at around 1.30pm and the man - believed to be in his 30s - was injured as a result, although details of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

The scene of the accident in North Somercotes.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “A man has been hit by a trailer that became unhitched.”

Fire, police, and ambulance crews have all attended the scene shortly after the accident occurred.

Motorists should avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with by the emergency services.

• More information as we have it.