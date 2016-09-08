BREAKING NEWS: Caistor woman ‘very seriously injured’ after getting trapped under lorry in Lincoln

A woman from the Caistor area is being treated in hospital for ‘very serious injuries’ after becoming trapped underneath a lorry in Lincoln this morning (Thursday, September 8).

The 57-year-old woman became trapped underneath a lorry in the Waterside South area of Lincoln, near to Melvin Street and beneath the flyover.

The incident is believed to have happened just after 8am this morning.

Police say the woman has sustained ‘very serious injuries’.

Paramedics, the Air Ambulance and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

The woman has been released and taken to Lincoln County Hospital.