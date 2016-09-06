Camper van vandalised in Wragby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a VW Camper Van was vandalised with spray paint while parked in Wragby sometime over the weekend (September 3-4).
PCSO Nigel Wass, from the Horncastle & Wragby policing team, said that the incident occurred in Church Street.
If you have witnessed anything or have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 256 of September 4.
Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.
