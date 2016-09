Police are investigating after the theft of bottles of fragrance from Lloyd’s Pharmacy in High Street, Sutton on Sea, last month.

The items were stolen on Friday August 19.

CCTV footage.

PC Dave Bridger is keen to trace the two men in CCTV images who may be able to assist the enquiry.

If you are one of the men pictured, or you have any information, contact PC Bridger on 101, quoting incident number 131 of August 19.