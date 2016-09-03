Come and see history and nature in Louth

As part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days 2016, come for a free guided walk on Sunday, September 11, around Brackenborough Hall and gardens.

That way you can see the conversion of the Coach House to award-winning holiday apartments, and learn about the deserted medieval village and farm.

The free tours start at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Owners Paul and Flora Bennett will guide you so you can learn about the history of the manor house, Brackenborough Hall, visit the gardens and see the 13th century moat.

You can also hear about how a modern farm is run in conjunction with the deserted village of Brackenborough, a scheduled ancient monument, and the environmental schemes, encouraging wildlife to thrive on this beautiful estate.

Brackenborough Hall and Farm are two miles north of Louth, off Brackenborough Road.

Please contact Paul and Flora Bennett on 01507 603193.

You can also email to book a place, paulandflora@BrackenboroughHall.com

For more information, visit their website via www.BrackenboroughHall.com.