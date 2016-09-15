Cordeaux teacher smashes 100 mile cycling challenge for charity

Mr Keith Whitelam, from Cordeaux Academy’s Motor Vehicle Department, recently took part in the 100 mile Prudential charity bike ride from London to Surrey in aid of the ‘Beating Bowel Cancer’ charity.

The charity is close to Mr Whitelam’s heart because of the impact the disease has had on his family and friends, and he was able to raise a fantastic £985 in the process.

Mr Whitelam also managed to smash his ‘personal best’ with a time of 5 hours, 5 minutes for the 100 miles.

This is very close to a 20mph average — which is all the more impressive when you consider the course includes 4,000ft of climb!

• Visit www.beatingbowelcancer.org for more information about the charity.