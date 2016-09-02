Could you help run the Louth Flower and Veg Show?

The Louth and District Gardening Society recently held their 29th annual Flower and Vegetable Show.

The Scoiety is now looking for someone to take on the organisation of the event so it can continue .

The show has been run every year by Dave and Margaret Fairburn but the husband and wife duo are planning to retire.

Mr Fairburn explained: “Next year will be our 30th annual show but we feel like it is the right time to retire.

“We are looking for a couple of people to work alongside us next year so we can show them the ropes in the hope they will carry on the baton.”

The annual show is hugely popular in the town and has over 100 classes in flowers, vegetables, food, There is alsova children’s section.

Mr Fairburn added: “People don’t necessarily need a knowledge of plants and flowers to take on running the show but there will be a fair amount of admin’ involved, so organisation would be a key skill required.”

The Society is also on the look out for new members.

If anyone would like to get involved with the group, meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at the bowls club in Louth.

For more information about the club, please call 01507 604979.

1 If you are interested in running the annual show, then please contact Dave Fairburn on 07768 756969.

Pictured (above) are chair Ann Byrne, Margaret and Dave Fairburn, Peggy Morris, Jan Johnson and Sue Morgan.