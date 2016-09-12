Devastating house fire in Kelstern

A severe fire has devastated a home in Main Road, Kelstern, in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The fire was reported to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue at 2.20am today, and crews from Louth and Binbrook attended the scene within minutes and tackled the blaze with two hose reel jets and one main jet.

Unfortunately there was severe fire and heat damage to 40 per cent of the semi-detached house, and 100 per cent of an outhouse and dog kennels.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.