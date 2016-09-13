Dog rescued from hot car in Mablethorpe on hottest September day for over 60 years

Police have rescued a dog left in a car in Mablethorpe on the hottest September day since 1949.

Police have this afternoon, Tuesday September 13, put out a call on social media for the owner of the car and dog to return to their vehicle where oficers are looking after the pet.

The Met Office has confirmed this is the hottest September day on record in the UK for more than 50 years after temperatures climbed above 34c in some parts.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Many people still believe that it’s ok to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s still a very dangerous situation for the dog.

“A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm. When it’s 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.”

Anyone who sees an animal left in a hot car is advised to call 999.