End of an era as students at Mablethorpe secondary school pick up GCSE results for the final time

There were cheers and tears in Mablethorpe last Thursday as students received what will prove to be the last ever GCSE results at Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College.

The college said the results were outstanding, despite what headteacher Paul Marsden described as an ‘exceptionally challenging’ year.

It was announced in July that the Mablethorpe campus would close – but only after staff, students and parents had battled through months of uncertainty.

Mr Marsden told the Leader: “Thanks to the efforts of the dedicated teaching staff, 23 students out of 49 entered achieved a positive value added at GCSE per subject.”

The campus looks certain to close after a 50-year presence in the town due to falling pupil numbers and escalating financial pressures.

However, Mr Marsden admitted the results would have given the site a ‘solid basis’ for the future.

He said: “The grades that were received by the students are a significant achievement for them and the staff in Mablethorpe and deserve praise.

“In fact, had Ofsted arrived, the results would have provided a solid basis for a good report.”

Mr Marsden went on to thank students, staff and parents.

He added: “My thanks go out to the staff, students and parents for all of their efforts and support during this exceptionally challenging year at the school.”

From September, the site will be used by Lincolnshire County Council as a facility for youngsters with behavioural problems.

However, there is still a chance that secondary school education could be revived.

As the Leader reported, campaigners have formed ‘The Coastal Free School Group’ which is working towards opening a facility in 2018.