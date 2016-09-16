Family refused permission to build new house in South Cockerington

The Needham farming family of South Cockerington has been refused permission to build a detached house on land south of Te-Anau, off Pedlar Lane in the village.
East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee met yesterday (Thursday) and agreed with case officer Stuart Milson that, if approved, “the proposal would cause significant and demonstrable harm to the rural character of this part of the village”.
• Full story in next week’s edition.
