Fire crews attend stack fire near Louth

Fire crews have been attending a stack fire near Louth this morning (Sunday).
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service said they had attended the incident in Firebeacon Lane, Wragholme, at 6.26am.
Six crews originally dealt with the stack fire, which was reportedly adjacent to a building, however, this was reduced to four pumps.
A firebreak is currently being created with farm machinery between the fire and the building.
