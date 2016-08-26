First Poppies on the Prom event in Mablethorpe is a big success

A group of dedicated fund raising ladies from the Mablethorpe area recently organised their first major community event, Poppies on the Prom.

The Flanders Friends group received a big ‘thumbs up’ from the town following their event, people are already asking to be part of next year’s festivities.

The event was organised to raise funds for the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and has so far raised just over £4,000 - with more funds yet to come in.

Jayne Reddin from the Flanders Friends group said: “We saw over 15,000 attend our Poppies on the Prom event in Mablethorpe and we now want to make it an annual event.

“The support we have received from the locals has been phenomenal and we didn’t expect the event to be as big what it was.

“We even got a flypast from the Spitfire and the pilot said he hadn’t seen such a big crowd gather for many years.

“It was a real team effort and I must thank all of the Flanders Friends ladies for their hard work, all of the stall holders and local businesses for their support and to everyone who came out to be part of the event.”