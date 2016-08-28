French Film Festival set for Louth Film Club

Louth Film Club is hosting its very own French Film Festival during September and October and will run for five weeks.

Paul Hill, chair of Louth Film Club, said: ‘French cinema is amongst the most creative and popular in the world.

“The films we have scheduled date from the 1940s to the present day and are directed byimportant and celebrated film-makers.”

The festival opens on Monday, September 5, with Jean Cocteau’s La Belle et la Bête, from 1946.

On Monday, 12 September, François Truffaut’s The 400 Blows from 1959, is to be shown. About a boy deprived of attention who drifts into petty crime, this was the defining film of the French ‘New Wave’.

For more information on all of the films set to shown during the festival and the viewing times, please visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.