Fun Dat at The Royal Oak in Holten Le Clay

The Royal Oak in Holten Le Clay is hosting a fun day in aid of Andrew’s Children’s Hospice this Bank Holiday Sunday (August 28).

The event kicks off from 11.30am and goes well into the evening.

During the day there will be a number of stalls, a hog roast bouncy castle, face painting and cake stall.

Clifton’s Dance Academy is putting on a show from 11.30am and there is even a dog show from 1-3pm. Then a number of performers will be providing entertainment in the evening. So why not pop along and support this local event, and raise funds for a worthy cause too.