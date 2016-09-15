GALLERY: Louth Victorian Fayre 2016

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Thousands of people turned out for the annual Victorian Fayre in Louth at the weekend, enjoying all the stalls on offer and the sights on display.

The ever-popular event on Sunday (September 11) featured over 70 different stalls offering crafts, food and games for all the family to enjoy.

Louth Victorian Fayre 2016.

There was also a vintage fire engine, MacDonald’s steam engine, and traditional swing boats to draw in the crowds.

One determined individual even cycled nine miles to the event - on a penny farthing - and entertained the crowds around the market place, while steampunks and families in Victorian costumes also helped to brighten up the town centre.

The Louth Victorian Fayre has been hosted by the Louth Independent Traders group since 2015, which was set up following the demise of the previous organiser, the Louth Town Partnership, in late 2014.

Chairman of the Louth Independent Traders, Gary Denniss, told the Leader that around 4,000 people turned up to enjoy the stalls and sights on display.

Mr Denniss, who owns M&G Designs in Little Eastgate, said that the good weather on Sunday was a great help - particularly following the torrential downpour the previous day.

“In the end it all went really well, and the weather was kind to us. It absolutely chucked it down all the time on Saturday.

“We were panicking a bit - but the forecast was good and we had clear blue skies all day.”

Local resident Sally Yendell said the event was “one of the best Victorian fayres that Louth has ever had”.

Sally said: “It was fabulous. The man cycling past on the penny-farthing was one of the highlights of the day.

“I loved the costumes and I got dressed up as well, but not to the high standard as some of the other people who were there!”

Denise Cullingford added: “I went, it was lovely. I remember thinking I would go to see if I bumped into friends, to support those that have put the effort in to entertain us on a Sunday afternoon and to hopefully ensure that it continues because of the support from people like me.

“Then my grandchildren will enjoy it in years to come.”

However, there were negative comments from some people on social media, with the primary criticisms being the cost of running a stall, dwindling numbers, and a ‘lack of variety’ at the event.

• The Louth Independent Traders’ next event will be the Christmas Market, which will be taking place on Sunday November 27.