GCSE Results - King Edward VI Grammar in Louth sees over 40 per cent of pupils get A*-A grades

The wait is now over as students from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth were back at school in today (Thursday) to receive their GCSE results.

The Grammar school is now once again placed as one of the top 200 school’s in the country for results and it is not surprising as 40 per cent of their students received A*-A grades and three quarters of the results were B grade or higher.

GCSE Results 2016 - King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth. Bowen Drewery. EMN-160825-105454001

Head of Year 11 and the director of Middle School, Steve Neal said that this year’s results were ‘in line with expectations’, with a number of ‘oustanding performances from a number of pupils.’

Some of the star pupils of note include; Fraser Whittock who got 10A*s, Sam Walters, Taryn Charlton and Megan Fraser all got 7A*s and 3 As and Laura Dawson and Luca Stefanescu got 8A*s and 3As.

Headmaster at the grammar school, James Lascelles said: “We have been recently ranked by the Real Schools Guide as the number one education provider in the local area and this year group is a real testament to what that guide stands for; high quality teaching, an emphasis not just on the results achieved but on how much additional value we added to already bright children: we don’t let them coast!

“More than this, it is about partnership and working together and this excellent set of results is an impressive reflection of the dedication displayed by staff, pupils and parents to achieve this significant set of results.

“We believe in nurturing and encouraging individuals, working with children and that clear message has worked its magic once again.

“My wholehearted congratulations to the staff and the pupils for a tremendous team effort.”