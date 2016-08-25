GCSE RESULTS: Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College celebrates 85% improvement

Students have been celebrating the dramatic increase in the GCSE results at the Louth campus of Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College today (Thursday), following what has been described as ‘the most challenging year in the school’s history’.

Among those students pictured is Marnie Storey, 16, from Louth, who secured her place at Lincoln College to study Travel and Tourism in pursuit of her dream to become an air hostess.

GCSE RESULTS: Adam Espin, Jamie Harrison, Conner Tellefsen and Logan Watkins.

Meanwhile James Larder and Kristian Jackson, both 16, both did better than they expected with their results.

James will be going to Franklin College to study Maths, Business and Sport, and hopes to study golf at a university in Florida, USA, in the future.

Kristian also did better than he expected, and hopes to study Sport, Biology and Psychology before going on to study a degree in Sports Development.

At Monk’s Dyke, particularly impressive overall achievements include the school’s ‘value added’ score, which showed that vast majority of students achieved their target grades or higher.

‘The overall picture for Monks’ Dyke moving forward is a really positive one.’ Steve Cumberworth, Head of School

Mathematics was also another area for success, with over 65 per cent of students getting a C grade or higher.

Head of School, Steve Cumberworth, said: “Following on from our 95 per cent pass rate at A level and with nearly three quarters of our A levels graded at C or above, the overall picture for Monks’ Dyke moving forward is a really positive one.”

“It also proves what can be achieved when schools work together, and it is hard to underestimate the impact of the support provided by King Edward’s.”

Monks’ Dyke has been working closely in partnership with King Edward VI Grammar School in recent months, which Mr Cumberworth described as “a strong and committed, collaborative partnership which can only be a benefit for the future of our school, but also for Louth and local community.”

GCSE RESULTS: James Larder and Kristian Jackson.

Chair of Governors, Rachel Tickhill, added: “After an exceptionally challenging year this is a really positive step in rebuilding Monks’ Dyke and placing it back on the map as one of the leading non-selective schools in Lincolnshire.”