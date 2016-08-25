GCSE Results - Students at Cordeaux Academy excel to success

Students at Cordeaux Academy celebrate another year of exam success. Many students have excelled in a number of students with some brilliant performances in English, Additional Applied Science, French, Art, Business Studies, Food Technology, RS, Music, Sport, ICT and Construction.

The academy celebrates 100 per cent student pass rate at 1 A*-G, which once again demonstrates the Academy’s inclusive approach to learning.

GCSE Results Day - 2016: Cordeaux Academy. Anna-Maria Broskov Larsen, Gemma Dodds, Holly Taylor and Bethany Gladhill. EMN-160825-141405001

Individual student successes include highest achieving female student Chloe Day with 3A*s, 5As, 2Bs and 1C and highest achieving male student Lewis Cole with 2A*s, 5As,2Bs and 1C.

Other individual students performance of note include: Gemma Dodds; 3A*s, 3As, 2As and 2Cs; Georgia Goddard; 2A*s, 6As, 1B and 1C; Isla O’Brien: 2A*s, 3As, 3Bs and 2Cs and Natalia Kaye; 3As, 6Bs and 1C.

Principal, Patrick Daley said: “Students and staff have worked extremely hard throughout the year and should be proud of the successes achieved. “Every student has something to celebrate and the atmosphere at this morning’s results collection was full of excitement and joy.

“As our students move on to the next chapter in their lives, we wish them all the very best of luck”.