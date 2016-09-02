Get ready for Louth’s biggest Fashion Show

Forget the catwalk in Paris and London - a Louth area lad is set to bring forward the biggest fashion show that the town has ever seen.

He said: “This is going to be an event like no other in Louth. All of the designs from my collection are my own designs and I’ve spent weeks of 15-hours days making the garments so they are ready for the runway.

“I have also had a lot of help and support from The Prince’s Trust, which has been great.”

With an entourage of paparazzi and a glamorous red carpet to walk down on arrival, Ashley is leaving no stone unturned and is aiming to make the show as glamourous as possible.

He added: “This show is all about sophistication and elegance, which is reflected in my collection. The clothes are all about outfits that look good on all body types and can easily be worn from day to night.

“It’s an upmarket brand, but doesn’t have the big London price tag.”

Tickets to this exclusive show are £7 each (including a glass of champagne on arrival) and can be purchased online.

Please visit Ashley’s business page: https://www.facebook.com/AshleyJanneyRTW/