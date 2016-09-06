Handbag, purse and mobile phone stolen in North Somercotes

A handbag containing bank cards, a purse, a mobile phone and a driving licence were stolen from a property in North Somercotes yesterday (Monday September 5).

Between approximately 12 noon and 1pm, a property in Cemetery Road was entered and the handbag was stolen from within.

The offender was seen running from the property and is described as having longish grey or blond hair, wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt.

If you saw anyone matching this description or have any information regarding this crime, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 369 of September 5.