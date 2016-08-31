Hedge fire in Sandilands

Two fire crews were called out to a hedge on fire in Sandilands, Sutton on Sea yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The alarm was raised at 11.18am and crews from Mablethorpe and Alford attended the scene on Walkington Way.

They extinguished a conifer hedge on fire. Information has not been released on how the fire may have started.

