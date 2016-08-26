Hogsthorpe woman wants to help others after shedding almost three stone

After reaching her own weight loss goal by shedding nearly three stone - a woman from Hogsthorpe now wants to help others by setting up her own groups.

Hazel Eastman,36, has recently moved to the area from Hampshire to enjoy a quieter life by the sea with her husband and two children, who are now seven and eight.

She always knew she was overweight but ignored the problem - even though she dreaded stepping onto the scales.

But since discovering Slimming World, her life has completely changed.

“I was in denial about my weight and I hated the way I looked. I hated going shopping for clothes and most of all I hated standing on my bathroom scales,” Hazel said.

“I have always enjoyed my food and because I am so busy all the time, I thought that I could just burn it off but it never happened and if I am honest, I kept getting bigger.

“I knew I wanted to lose weight, but wasn’t sure how to go about it, but then I found Slimming World.

“So I only went along to a group to see what it was about, but I was so taken back by how easy it all sounded that I decided to join and have never looked back.”

Hazel lost an amazing two stone and 13 pounds in just 26 weeks and she now finds that she has so much more energy and is able to wear clothes that are more fitting and flattering.

She added: “Going along to the group each week and receiving the help and support from all the other members has definitely helped me on my own weight loss journey.

“Without that, I would have given up weeks ago and be back to square one.

“Food optimising has been so easy and am able to cook meals for the whole family and keep to a budget.

“I have learned the joy of home cooked meals again.”

Hazel is now ready to help other people achieve their goal and is setting up her own Slimming World groups in Mablethorpe and Sutton onSea.

In Sutton, her group will meet at St Clement’s Church Hall on Monday evenings at 5.30pm.

In Mablethorpe, two classes will be taking place during Wednesday mornings each week - one at 9.30am and the other at 11.30am. They will be held at Mablethorpe Community Hall in Stanley Avenue.

Hazel is encouraging peole locally to just ‘give it a go’ and believes individuals won’t know what they can achieve - unless they give it a try.

*If you would like to know more information about Slimming World, or to join up to one of Hazel’s weekly classes, give her a call on 07790 158098.