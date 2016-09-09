Hundreds turn out for Louth & Horncastle MP’s jobs fair

A jobs and apprenticeships fair, hosted in Louth today (Friday) by Victoria Atkins MP, has been deemed a huge success by all involved.

Hundreds of jobseekers and young people turned up to the Meridian Leisure Centre to see what opportunities were on offer - just two days after Prime Minister Theresa May commended the event in a statement to the House of Commons.

The jobs fair was attended by respected local businesses such as Luxus Ltd based in Louth, Polypipe based in Horncastle, and Butlins based in Skegness - in addition to major national employers such as BAE Systems and National Grid. There were also representatives from charities, colleges, emergency services, and the Armed Forces offering opportunities, experience and guidance to those who attended.

Victoria Atkins MP said the jobs and apprenticeships fair had exceeded her expectations, and she thanked the local Job Centre for directing jobseekers to the event.

Victoria said: “We’ve had businesses who have run out of their information leaflets because they’ve handed so many over, so it’s been a really successful day”, later adding that she was ‘really chuffed’ at how well it had worked for many people locally.

She continued: “This is the first of what will be a series of jobs fairs, and I really feel that we’ve got off to a flying start. We’ll perhaps have to go a bit bigger next time.

“What I would like to do is move around the constituency, but of course we will come back to Louth at some point because it is the largest market town in the constituency.”

