Illegal immigrant arrested in Louth takeaway

Immigration enforcement officers have arrested an illegal immigrant in a Louth takeaway.

Acting on intelligence, officers visited Burgers, Pizza & Chicken in Aswell Street yesterday.

A spokesman for the Home Office said staff were questioned to check they had the right to live and work in the UK.

The spokesman said: “As a result, a 37-year-old Albanian national was found to be in the UK illegally. He was subsequently arrested and has been detained pending his removal from the UK.”

A referral notice was served on the restaurant as the employer was unable to provide evidence that the requisite pre-employment checks had been carried out.