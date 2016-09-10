Illegal immigrant arrested in Louth takeaway

Immigration enforcement officers have arrested an illegal immigrant in a Louth takeaway.
Acting on intelligence, officers visited Burgers, Pizza & Chicken in Aswell Street yesterday.
A spokesman for the Home Office said staff were questioned to check they had the right to live and work in the UK.
The spokesman said: “As a result, a 37-year-old Albanian national was found to be in the UK illegally. He was subsequently arrested and has been detained pending his removal from the UK.”
A referral notice was served on the restaurant as the employer was unable to provide evidence that the requisite pre-employment checks had been carried out.
