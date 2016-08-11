Jess Glynne out-selling Tom Jones ahead of Market Rasen concert

Market Rasen is on course for a sell-out with the arrival of chart-topping Jess Glynne on Saturday.

The pop superstar is already out-selling Sir Tom Jones who performed at the race course last year.

“We’ve sold 14,000 tickets and are on course for a sell-out - that would be another 500 and we are currently selling around 150 tickets a day,” said general manager Nadia Gollings.

“Jess has so far sold 600 more tickets than what Tom Jones did.”

Some tickets will be held for people on the day, but Nadia advised those wanting to attend to buy in advance to avoid disappointment.

She said of those who had bought tickets so far many were local, but said they would also be welcoming people from much further afield including Manchester, London and Leeds.

Nadia also revealed that a ‘different demographic’ was expected for the show, as of those to buy tickets only 17 per cent had also previously purchased tickets to see Tom Jones.

She added: “Everything is going really well. The stage is up and everything is ready for the race day.”